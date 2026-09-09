PlayStation hardware architect Mark Cerny is nearing the end of his career

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Countless rumors have suggested that PlayStation hardware architect Mark Cerny is working on two versions of the PlayStation 6, a portable and a console model. We haven't seen them yet, but some rumors claim the devices could be released as early as next year.

Whatever the case may be, these are likely to be Cerny's last PlayStation consoles (he previously created the PlayStation 4 and 5). Together with The Game Awards host and producer Geoff Keighley, he launched a scholarship program yesterday for recent game design graduates, and when Game File asked him for a comment, Cerny wrote:

"I'm nearing the end of my career. I'm not done yet, but paying it forward—in the best way possible—is very much on my mind these days."

Cerny is 62 years old today, so retirement is just around the corner, and apparently he wants to spend his time on philanthropy rather than building consoles, something he has undeniably earned.

Cerny is one of the industry's true veterans and has previously worked at Atari, spent an extended period at Sega, and been involved in countless well-known projects over the years. Since 2007, he has served as a PlayStation hardware architect, a tenure that now appears to be drawing to a close.