PlayStation grabs Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

If everything goes according to plan, players will be able to explore the Western Frontier of Pandora as Na'vi before year's end, while James Cameron's second film revives the Avatar fever in theatres with The Way of Water. Frontiers of Pandora is the title of the promising work that Massive Entertainment is wrapping up together with other Ubisoft teams to arrive to PC, Xbox Series, PS5, and Stadia, but its promotional campaign will be clearly bound to one platform: Sony's.

The stellar appearance of the game's logo on the "With the Best Yet to Come" slide during last week's Game & Network Services Segment recap, signed by SIE president Jim Ryan, wasn't a coincidence. As Gamereactor has learned, Sony has decided to make the triple-A Ubisoft game "its own", by acquiring the exclusive marketing rights. This extended practice means that potential consumers will associate the possibility of playing this open world adventure with PlayStation 5.

It's highly likely that other anticipated games, such as Warner's Hogwarts Legacy or Square Enix's Forspoken will be backed by similar agreements. We can't forget some of the most notorious cases of massive annual franchises that switched the blue of PS for the green of Xbox and vice versa, such as FIFA or Call of Duty in the past.

Which platform will you choose to use the Snowdrop tech to face the RDA?