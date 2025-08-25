PlayStation gives Sucker Punch absolute freedom with Ghost of Yotei, but warns them that there may be others doing something similar

HQ

Changing a company's core strategy is not easy. It requires years of production and millions in losses from abandoning various projects. And while it's not quite closed, there is no doubt that Sony PlayStation's chapter on games as a live service is now going to be much shorter than originally anticipated, after the Concord disaster and the systematic cancellation of several other projects.

However, it seems that the company's single-player-centric gaming bets are still going ahead and enjoy the same confidence from the company. That's according to the words of Ghost of Yotei's art director at Sucker Punch, Jason Connell, in an article in the Financial Times, who claims that there were "no boundaries" from Sony in developing the game.

It also seems that the information is well sifted and controlled to the teams, as Connell himself suggests that they are not the only ones developing this kind of game, and that would push them to push the envelope and stop playing it safe.

"If we're heading towards a giant landmine, like there's another studio making exactly the same game, that's good information." This doesn't mean there's an internal conflict between projects in development within Sony, but it's good to think that there's enough going on right now to keep an eye on. After a couple of years with a dearth of titles, it's time for PlayStation to return to the forefront.

Ghost of Yotei is releasing on October 2, 2025.