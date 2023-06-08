PlayStation gets a head start on SGF and announces Viewfinder demo and release date

HQ

With just five hours to go until Summer Game Fest kicks off, it looks like some companies couldn't wait to announce (perhaps prematurely and by mistake) some of the surprises the night has in store for us.

The funny thing is that it wasn't a small studio or an insider eager for attention, but PlayStation itself which published a post on its blog and on social media announcing the release date of Viewfinder and a demo that will be available from today, although it doesn't appear on the PlayStation Store at the moment.

Viewfinder is the narrative-driven puzzle title that takes the perspective of the stage using an old Polaroid camera. And while we'll be able to try it out in a few hours, the title will be available on PC and PlayStation 5 on 18 July.