PlayStation gets a "clawrific" upgrade to become the PlayStacean

HQ

Have you ever noticed that video game consoles have a distinct lack of crustacean themes? If that sounds like you, first things first, weird thing to notice... But secondly we actually have some good news on that front.

The hardware modder YouTuber GingerOfOz has revealed what is being fantastically known as the PlayStacean. It's essentially an original PlayStation console that has been modded to include legs and claws and to swap out the signature grey colour palette for a bright orange shell.

It maintains many of the iconic features otherwise, including the memory card slots and controller connections, but it now has working attached claw controllers, making it a portable console... assuming you have a PlayStation compatible display with you, of course.

As this is a modded console, it won't be made available to the public, but you can see the process that went into constructing the system in the lengthy video below.