PlayStation Germany sparks new Bloodborne remake rumours

A recent post on X from PlayStation Germany, simply stating "If we say: Bloodborne, you say...?" has triggered a surge of speculation among fans, reigniting long-standing rumours about a remake of Bloodborne. Fans quickly exploded with theories, especially as the game nears its 10th anniversary in March. While some believe this could signal a remake announcement, others speculate it could be new content unrelated to a remake. The game's creator, Hidetaka Miyazaki, has repeatedly shown reluctance to hand over the remake to another studio, although fans still hope for a major reveal. Could PlayStation be teasing a big surprise?

[Update]: PlayStation Germany has just removed the post from its X account. Stay tuned for more updates.