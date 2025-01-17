English
Bloodborne

PlayStation Germany sparks new Bloodborne remake rumors

A mysterious post from PlayStation's German account reignites speculations about a possible Bloodborne remake.

A recent post on X from PlayStation Germany, simply stating "If we say: Bloodborne, you say...?" has triggered a surge of speculation among fans, reigniting long-standing rumors about a remake of Bloodborne. Fans quickly exploded with theories, especially as the game nears its 10th anniversary in March. While some believe this could signal a remake announcement, others speculate it could be new content unrelated to a remake. The game's creator, Hidetaka Miyazaki, has repeatedly shown reluctance to hand over the remake to another studio, although fans still hope for a major reveal. Could PlayStation be teasing a big surprise?

What are your thoughts—do you think a Bloodborne remake is coming soon?

Bloodborne

