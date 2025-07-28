PlayStation fans rage over Sony's new multiplatform focus

HQ

The era when games were exclusive to their format is now a concept that is increasingly living on borrowed time. Microsoft has loosened the reins and made a big splash with Forza Horizon 5 on PlayStation 5, which is reportedly the best-selling game of the year for the platform, and in August it's time for Gears of War: Reloaded joining the PS5 roster too - which was once considered completely unthinkable. Sony, on the other hand, has been more restrained around its own brands but launched Lego Horizon Adventures on the same day for PC, PlayStation and Switch. Something that may now change as it intends to appoint a new position within the company with a focus on multiplatform.

A job advert is open to ensure a working process where the focus is on overall responsibility for other formats outside the PlayStation sphere - something that has made fans more than moderately upset at X:

Angry Playstation players in chorus...

Content creators like Zuby_Tech have already taken a stand and completely abandoned their focus on PlayStation, removing the format from their profile and focusing on PC going forward. This is reminiscent of the situation that arose when Microsoft and Xbox expressed a broadening towards competing systems after the Activision Blizzard deal, after which several Xbox influencers sold their consoles in protest.

Good games for more platforms can't be bad, right?