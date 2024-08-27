PlayStation enables controller customisation on PC

HQ

Sony have announced, via PlayStation's X profile, that from today onwards DualSense Edge controllers will be fully customisable on Windows PCs.

Via the PlayStation accessories app, players will be able to reconfigure their controller's settings to their liking and update its firmware from their PC.

It's a good change, and fans have been receptive to it in the comments. The decision expands Sony's hardware ecosystem to support players who have switched over to PC but still favour the input performance of their products, or indeed for those who like to switch between a PlayStation console and PC.