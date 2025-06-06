PlayStation, Elon Musk hacker subject of new HBO Max documentary

A new documentary series will focus on the hacking career of Finnish native Julius Kivimäki, who has been branded by the FBI as one of the world's most-dangerous cybercriminals following more than a decade of hacking.

A new teaser trailer for the series shows Kivimäki, now 27 and going by the name Aleksanteri Kivimäki, and the cyber crimes he has committed since he was just 15. He's hacked Elon Musk, shut down PlayStation worldwide, sent SWAT teams to FBI agents' houses, and triggered a US Air Force alert by forcing a passenger jet to make an emergency landing.

"This documentary series is a powerful example of Nordic storytelling with global relevance," said Pil Brandstrup, group VP of original production networks and streaming at WB Discovery Nordics (via Variety). "Most Wanted: Teen Hacker explores a critically important topic cybercrime that affects us all, yet remains unfamiliar to many. With the access to the Finnish hacker, victims around the world, top cybersecurity experts, and even a former FBI agent, the series presents a gripping, multi-perspective narrative."

The four-part docuseries shows Kivimäki's journey as he went from hacking in his bedroom to living around the world before eventually being tracked by authorities to a Las Vegas casino. The series premieres in September, and you can find the trailer below:

