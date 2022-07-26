Playstation database points towards a March release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

HQ

One of the better sources for leaks recently is the Twitter account PlaystationSize which keeps track on everything new in the Playstation database (and more). Now they've noticed an interesting thing regarding Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

It was announced exactly two months ago, but didn't get a release date at the time. But as revealed by PlaystationSize, it is now listed for an early March release 2023. At typical placeholder date would be March 31, which marks the ending of a new fiscal year for EA, so chances are this is actually the real deal.

If so, we should probably get more information soon, and when we do - you will be the first to know.

Thanks TrueAchievements