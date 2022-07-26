Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Playstation database points towards a March release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Cal Kestis' new adventures takes place five years after the last game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

One of the better sources for leaks recently is the Twitter account PlaystationSize which keeps track on everything new in the Playstation database (and more). Now they've noticed an interesting thing regarding Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

It was announced exactly two months ago, but didn't get a release date at the time. But as revealed by PlaystationSize, it is now listed for an early March release 2023. At typical placeholder date would be March 31, which marks the ending of a new fiscal year for EA, so chances are this is actually the real deal.

If so, we should probably get more information soon, and when we do - you will be the first to know.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Thanks TrueAchievements

Related texts



Loading next content