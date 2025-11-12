PlayStation continues to expand its hardware range with new dedicated monitor

HQ

At a State of Play back in September, Sony somewhat surprised many when it revealed a new wireless speaker system as part of its PlayStation hardware range. This is just the latest move in creating a full ecosystem for you to enjoy playing your PlayStation, and now the next iteration of this idea has been revealed.

At the State of Play dedicated to Japan last night, Sony Interactive Entertainment presented the 27" Gaming Monitor. Pretty standard name all things considered that explains much of what this device brings to the table, as it's a 27" monitor that delivers a QHD picture up to 2560x1440p resolution and with HDR support and VRR that spans 240 Hz on compatible PCs.

The device comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 port as well, and there's even room for two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C port too. It has a built-in stereo speaker so you don't actually need to splash out on the formerly announced speakers, and it also offers VESA mounting system support as well.

The main unique element about this otherwise quite standard monitor is that it has a built-in DualSense charging hook, meaning you can juice up your PS5 controller via this monitor, eliminating the need for an additional charging station (or a wire hanging around).

As for launch, the monitor will debut first in the US and Japan in 2026. We don't yet have a price bracket to refer to and we're told to stay tuned for wider launch plans.