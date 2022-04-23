Cookies

PlayStation console in rough shape led to airport evacuation

The banged up console was viewed as suspicious by airport security.

You should always take care of your consoles, they are wonderful things that play games - but there are actually other reasons as well. During the Easter, we got example of the latter from Boston, where the airport Boston Logan International Airport was evacuated, with a certain amount of panicking, because of a PlayStation 4 in rough shape.

The security staff thought it looked suspicious as "the console was in a degraded condition caused by either age or damage" and also added that "its condition had caused abnormalities in imaging when it was X-rayed". Simply put, they thought it might be a bomb. Massachusetts State Police checked it out and decided it was just a poorly taken care of PlayStation.

This ended in cancelled flights and a lot of trouble for people involved, and it was not reported what happened with the PlayStation unit. But we hope the owner got the message and will upgrade his console to a newer one, and take better care of it.

Thanks Yahoo!



