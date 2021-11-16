PlayStation congratulates Xbox on the anniversary

HQ

Forget the so called console wars. Today, the people involved in making consoles are generally being class acts and makes gaming much nicer for everyone, while also contributing to growth of the entire industry.

Yesterday we got a prime example of this when the official PlayStation account on Twitter posted this to Xbox during the Xbox 20th anniversary: "Congrats on the big day!" - to which Xbox replied: "Thank you, friend, games soon?" followed by a blue and a green heart.

We assume we can all agree this is how it should be, right?