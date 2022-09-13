PlayStation confirms State of Play with Japanese focus and couple of surprises

HQ

Rumours of Nintendo and PlayStation having a Direct and State of Play show respectively in September having been making the rounds for a while. The former confirmed its plans earlier today, and now it's the latter's turn.

Sony has announced that we're getting a State of Play show at 11 PM BST on Tuesday / 12 AM CEST on Wednesday. The show will last approximately 20 minutes, and show off 10 games for PS5, PS4 and/or PS VR2. Most of the games will be from Japanese studios to kind of celebrate the upcoming Tokyo Game Show, but we're also promised a surprise or two.