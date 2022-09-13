Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

PlayStation confirms State of Play with Japanese focus and couple of surprises

Just in case Nintendo doesn't make your Tuesday amazing enough, Sony will put some icing on the cake a few hours later.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Rumours of Nintendo and PlayStation having a Direct and State of Play show respectively in September having been making the rounds for a while. The former confirmed its plans earlier today, and now it's the latter's turn.

Sony has announced that we're getting a State of Play show at 11 PM BST on Tuesday / 12 AM CEST on Wednesday. The show will last approximately 20 minutes, and show off 10 games for PS5, PS4 and/or PS VR2. Most of the games will be from Japanese studios to kind of celebrate the upcoming Tokyo Game Show, but we're also promised a surprise or two.

PlayStation confirms State of Play with Japanese focus and couple of surprises


Loading next content