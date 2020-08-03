Cookies

PlayStation confirms State of Play set for Thursday

But don't expect the PlayStation 5 price or launch date.

Rumours of Sony having a new State of Play show on August 6 where they'd reveal the price and launch date for PlayStation 5 have been going for a while. Now I can tell you why I haven't written about them before.

PlayStation has confirmed that there will indeed be a new State of Play at 9 PM BST/ 10 PM CEST on Thursday, but it's specified that there will be no new PlayStation 5 details. This show will instead focus on upcoming third-party games for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR, while giving us an update from some of the PS5 games shown off in the Future of Gaming show. The latter is also just from third-party and indie games, so don't go in expecting more information about Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West and such.

I'd still definitely say that it's worth watching the 40+ minute show, however, as some highly anticipated announcements and reveals will be made there.

