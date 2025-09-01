PlayStation confirms State of Play is happening on Wednesday

HQ

Sony likes to have State of Play presentations in September, so it was very expected when rumours about one happening this year started as well. Many hoped it would include news about Marvel's Wolverine, Hades II, Kingdom Hearts IV, Saros and more. Well, I have good news and bad news.

The good news is that PlayStation confirms a new State of Play will air at 7 PM BST/8 PM CEST on the 3rd of September. The "bad" news is that it'll only be about IO Interactive's 007 First Light. We'll get to see more than 30 minutes of gameplay showing shootouts, stealth and high-speed car chases while the Danish developers give us a lot more information about the game set to launch sometime in 2026.

Do you think this will be PlayStation's last State of Play this year, or do they have a general one planned as well?