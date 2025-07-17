PlayStation confirms Gamescom absence ... again

HQ

If you were hoping for the big three to be at Gamescom next month, perhaps you want to rein in those hopes a little. Xbox and Nintendo will be present at the show, but once again Sony is deciding to give it a miss.

As confirmed in a conversation with German outlet GamesWirtschaft, Sony will not be at Gamescom 2025. "Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) currently has no plans to exhibit at Gamescom 2025. However, we look forward to exciting content and releases coming later this year," reads Sony's statement.

The last time the blue team was present at a Gamescom show was 2019. Meaning, for the sixth year in a row, we won't have access to first-party PS5 games on the show floor. If you happen to be in Tokyo in September, though, you might have the chance to check out new Sony titles at Tokyo Game Show, which PlayStation has confirmed they will attend.