PlayStation confirms a State of Play is happening tomorrow

E3 is dead, but that doesn't mean developers, publishers and console makers have stopped making the summer months exciting with big events and announcements. We already knew Summer Game Fest will air on Friday and that Microsoft will have its Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, and now we finally have confirmation that PlayStation will follow tradition as well.

Sony confirms that 2025's big summer State of Play will start at 10 PM BST / 11 PM CEST on the 4th of June. That's tomorrow, and we're told to expect more than 40 minutes of trailers and announcements from across the globe.

That's a lot of time to fill, so let's mention some of the games that might show up: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Ghost of Yotei, God of War's return to Greek mythology, Hell is Us, Stellar Blade, Monster Hunter: Wilds, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Hades II, Resident Evil 9 and so much more.

What do you hope to see in the State of Play tomorrow?