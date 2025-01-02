PlayStation co-CEO confirms consoles aren't going anywhere

HQ

With cloud gaming on the rise, there have been fears of this console generation potentially being our last. However, PlayStation co-CEO Hideaki Nishino has no such worries, and instead knows there's a bright future ahead for hardware.

Speaking with Famitsu (via MP1st), Nishino clarified that while you may think we've entered the era of the cloud, that's not quite the truth yet. "If you have cloud gaming on PS Portal and PS5 games running, [you] may think that we have already entered the era of cloud gaming. However, you still need a controller and a screen in your hand, and we believe that hardware will not disappear just yet."

That means the PlayStation 6 is expected, but if you're still wanting to cling onto your PS5 when the PS6 rolls around, you can expect support for the current-gen machine long into the next generation.

"As of today, many PS4 games are being played, and the number of PS5 games is increasing rapidly," Nishino said. "It is unlikely that this will suddenly change tomorrow, so there is no doubt that home video game consoles will remain at the centre of our business for some time."

