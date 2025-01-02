PlayStation classics developer eyes PS3 emulation breakthrough

HQ

The developer behind PlayStation Classics, Implicit Conversions, has hinted at ambitious plans to tackle PS3 emulation. According to its official roadmap, the team is exploring the possibility of a PS3 emulator built for its Syrup emulation engine. This news sparks hope for gamers eager to revisit PS3 classics without relying on streaming services like PS Plus.

However, questions remain. The roadmap no longer lists PlayStation Classics as a focus, suggesting this project might be tailored for PC rather than the PS5. If so, it could mean native emulation on Sony's flagship console isn't part of the equation—yet. Even so, Implicit Conversions' track record for delivering quality retro experiences positions it as a beacon for fans of classic gaming.

By blending high- and low-level emulation techniques, the developer has mastered recreating retro gaming with modern enhancements, from improved graphics to reimagined controls. If a PS3 emulator does materialize, it could redefine how we experience these iconic titles.

Will Implicit Conversions' next move reignite the golden age of PS3 gaming, or is this a PC-only dream in the making?