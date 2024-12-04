PlayStation CEO: "I cannot express how happy we are with the reception of Astro Bot"

HQ

Despite the huge acclaim and awards buzz that Team Asobi's Astro Bot has led to, the platformer has only shifted around 1.5 million units since its launch, which while a strong figure, for a title that could take home many of the biggest awards at ceremonies around the world, does in ways feel a little low. But fortunately, Sony and PlayStation's Co-CEOs see Astro Bot as a massive win, something that they affirm in a recent interview with the BBC.

Herman Hulst states: "I cannot express how happy we are with the reception of Astro Bot."

Hopefully this reception will mean that PlayStation puts more of an emphasis on single-player stories and platformers once again, and trends away from the live-service approach they have been taking as of late. Regardless of what the video game titan decides to do, one thing that is for certain is that it has found success elsewhere as well, mainly in the handheld space with the PlayStation Portal.

This was affirmed by Hideaki Nishino who comments that the Portal has been "a huge success" and that they are using the device to explore new ways for players to enjoy gaming. This comes in the form of cloud streaming onto the device, something that PlayStation recently tested. Nishino elaborates a tad: "We're always exploring various options for how players can play games."

Have you played Astro Bot, perhaps even on the PlayStation Portal?