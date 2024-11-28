PlayStation celebrates its 30th anniversary

HQ

The world's best console of all time? That's up to personal opnion. But, if nothing else, it is definitely one of, if not the most, influential and important consoles of all time. With the PlayStation, Sony made video games cool, a hobby that wasn't necessarily just for kids, but now also for adults.

Tekken, Final Fantasy VII, Ridge Racer, Metal Gear Solid, Tony Hawk Pro Skater, Gran Turismo, Tomb Raider, Wipeout and Resident Evil are just a few of the many games and series that either got their start or reached a whole new level with the console and the fact that it is now 30 years since we were gifted with this iconic machine is something that Sony obviously wants to celebrate.

So what better way than to scroll through its entire history and 30 years of gaming - a journey that shaped an entire generation. Take a look for yourself here and remembers back to September 1995 when PlayStation was launched in Europe.

What are your best memories of the first Sony PlayStation?