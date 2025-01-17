PlayStation cancels games made by the Demon's Souls and Days Gone developers

HQ

Many have been wondering what the new game Bluepoint has been working on since giving us Demon's Souls back in 2020. The only official thing we knew was that the project was "original", and not a remake/remaster like the studio is best known for. The good news is that we now know what it was...The bad is that it'll never see the light of day.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reveals that PlayStation has cancelled two more of their upcoming live-service games after Concord's massive failure and the closure of its developer last year. The two games were from Bluepoint and the Days Gone developers at Bend, so both games had been in development for years.

Schreier doesn't say anything about what Bend's game was, but confirms that Bluepoint had been working on an online God of War game after they helped Santa Monica finish God of War: Ragnarök back in 2022.

The good news in all of this is that a Sony representative says that neither studio is being shut down. That doesn't necessarily mean they won't be in the future, however, as he's also told PlayStation is working with Bluepoint and Bend "determine their next projects". Not having other projects greenlit already isn't exactly a good thing these days, but let's hope they get another chance after joining the ranks of the many live-service games Sony has cancelled the last couple of years.