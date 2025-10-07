PlayStation axes the remaining dates for its The Concert tour in the US

HQ

To mark 30 years of PlayStation, Sony launched a massive live concert world tour, where the aim was to take to cities all over to perform songs and tracks from the many PlayStation video games and series. PlayStation: The Concert, as it was known, started with a tour in the UK and Europe, all before crossing the pond for a host of dates in the United States. This phase of the trip will not be continued.

As per VGC, the rest of the American tour has been cancelled. There was apparently still plans to visit many major cities, be it Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit, Charlotte, New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Chicago, Boston, and more, and this isn't even the first time that the show has hit a speed bump, as many of the European dates planned for earlier this year were postponed until the summer of 2026.

It's unclear what this cancellation does mean for the wider tour, but yours truly did attend the Manchester event back in spring 2025, and compared to some video game concerts, it didn't exactly impress due to a lack of a full live orchestra, strange AI art, and otherwise a focus on PlayStation's key IP (The Last of Us, Horizon, God of War, Ghost) of the modern day, meaning it didn't really feel like a celebration of 30 years of the console platform...

The organisers comment on this cancellation adding: "Our team has spent a considerable amount of time developing this project, and we share in the disappointment of fans who will no longer be able to attend. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported the show and appreciate your understanding in making this difficult decision."