PlayStation announces October release date for Ghost of Yotei

HQ

Events seem to have moved fast this April morning, because if a few hours ago we told that Taiwan had classified Ghost of Yotei in the country, now PlayStation has unceremoniously confirmed on its social networks that the game will be released on October 2, exclusively for PlayStation 5.

In addition, we also get a brief preview of the Yotei Six, the main antagonists that the female protagonist, Atsu, will hunt down in a story of Vengeance in which we can't help but see some parallels with Kill Bill. These enemies are nicknamed The Snake, The Dragon, The Spider, The Oni, The Kitsune, as well as their apparent leader, Saito.

Such a premature announcement, without waiting for an event such as a PlayStation Showcase, a State of Play or even Summer Game Fest, may sound a little strange, but perhaps it was a quick move to fill an empty space with major releases quickly. Perhaps this is just a veiled hint that we shouldn't expect Grand Theft Auto VI around this time.

In any case, it's good to confirm that Ghost of Yotei has a release date, and we can't wait to dive into Sucker Punch's beautiful samurai universe once again.