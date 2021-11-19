PlayStation and Xbox bosses speak up against Activision Blizzard

HQ

Earlier this week, we reported about the equally sick and sad report from The Wall Street Journal that reveals that Activision isn't going to get any awards for employee of the year, to put it mildly. A lot of these problems seem to stem from the CEO Bobby Kotick, who has done nothing to prevent outright illegal misconduct.

More than 500 employees at the company have already signed a petition to get Kotick fired, with vocal shareholders also saying he and certain subordinates should step down. But if you thought this was going to be the end of Bobby Kotick, you were wrong. Activision's owners still trust the CEO who remains with the company, and according to the journalist Jason Schreier, the company wants Kotick's image to improve rather than get rid of him.

The protests against him seem to get a lot worse though, and yesterday the PlayStation boss Jim Ryan was revealed to be "disheartened and frankly stunned" over the allegations against Activision, and he also says he "do not believe their statements of response properly address the situation".

Now yet another heavy hitter has joined the choir, as the Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer says that he is "disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions", while also adding that "This type of behavior has no place in our industry". Spencer even goes as far as saying he is considering taking action against the biggest video game third party partner Microsoft has by claiming that they are now "evaluating all aspects of our relationship with Activision Blizzard and making ongoing proactive adjustments".

You can almost hear the bells ringing for Bobby Kotick and other Activision Blizzard bosses right now, and it will be interesting to see what all this means for the company long term, as it will take time to restore both trust and top talent leaving them right now.