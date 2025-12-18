PlayStation and Tencent settle Horizon lawsuit by removing Light of Motiram from stores

HQ

You didn't have to be a lawyer to understand why Sony sued Tencent, accusing their Light of Motiram game of being a shameless Horizon: Zero Dawn clone five months ago, as it was very clear what was going on. Seems like Tencent has realised the courts probably would have thought the same.

Court documents reveal that Sony and Tencent have reached a "confidential settlement". While the "confidential" part obviously means we don't know exactly how they made friends, it's easy to see two of the reasons why Sony was happy with what Tencent offered, because Light of Motiram has been removed from both Steam and Epic Games Store.

The game's official website is still up and running, but I doubt that will last long after this conclusion of the lawsuit. Especially because Sony probably want everything removed before starting the marketing and such for NCSoft's Horizon Steel Frontiers and Guerrilla's own Horizon multiplayer game in the near future.