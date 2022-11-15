PlayStation already testing its entry into the NFT gaming market

HQ

It was only a matter of time before large companies began to explore the possibilities of the non fungible token (or NFT) market in order to implement them in their business model. Companies such as Sega and Square Enix have already taken their first steps in video games (apart from the studios and companies dedicated exclusively to them), and now we have learned that PlayStation is also working on it.

According to a patent filed in Sony's name, the company is looking at ways to create, modify and transfer tokens created within a game, or produced based on the game's system via a blockchain. Here's the patent abstract, which outlines how the patent works:

"A system and method for tracking digital assets associated with video games. The digital assets may be in-game digital assets, such as in-game items or characters. The digital assets may be video game digital media assets representing moments of gameplay of a video game, such as video clips or images. The digital asset is created, and a distributed ledger tracking a history of the digital asset is created and stored across devices. A unique token for the digital asset can include a unique identifier and metadata identifying properties of the digital asset. Changes to properties of the digital asset, such as ownership, visual appearance, or metadata, can be identified in a request to update the history. A new block can be generated for, and appended to, the distributed ledger identifying the changes to the history of the digital asset. The new block can include hashes of previous blocks."

How do you feel about a company like Sony getting into this model, and do you think they will extend its use to their main exclusive titles?