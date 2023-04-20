PlayStation acquires Firewalk Studios

HQ

Two weeks after Microsoft announced its plan to acquire Activision Blizzard, Sony revealed it was going to buy the Halo and Destiny developers at Bungie, but both companies have been much more cautious about major purchases since then. Until now.

Sony has confirmed the acquisition of Firewalk Studios. Not exactly very surprising, as the two already was working on an upcoming multiplayer game together and Sony did the same thing before Jade Raymond's Haven joined PlayStation Studios.

Maybe not the kind of major acquisition most had in mind, but this sure makes it seem like the former Destiny, Titanfall and Call of Duty developers at Firewalk have something really exciting brewing when Sony has decided to seal the deal.