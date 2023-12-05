PlayStation accounts are getting banned without explanation

HQ

For an unknown reason, a lot of PlayStation accounts seem to have been suspended in the last 24 hours. Sony itself has not commented on the matter, and we do not know how many people have been affected, but there are many who complain on forums and on social media because the suspension means that it is no longer possible to play the games affected users bought digitally, nor to continue on their save files or use DLC, even if they invested in a physical format.

There's a big thread about it on ResetEra, but it has also attracted attention on Reddit and X. Hopefully this will be resolved for everyone as soon as possible so they can get everything back, but as we reported the other day about paid PlayStation content being taken away permanently from users, there are risks with digital content that we should probably talk more about.

Thanks, The Verge.