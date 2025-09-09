Playstation 6 rumored to adopt permanent modular design

HQ

According to fresh reports from Insider Gaming, Sony is planning to launch its next-generation Playstation with a detachable disc drive. The modular model is now said to become a permanent part of the company's long-term strategy, and according to several anonymous sources, Sony views the solution as a winning compromise. Quite simply, customers will be able to choose whether to invest in a fully digital entertainment machine, buy a package with a disc drive included, or upgrade later on if they wish.

One source claims the decision is "locked in" internally, as the detachable disc drive for the Playstation 5 not only met but slightly exceeded Sony's sales expectations. The main reasoning behind the move is the "uncertain times" facing the industry, with trade wars and tariffs affecting global supply chains. This means the Playstation 6 is expected to be simpler in terms of design and more focused on cutting shipping costs.

At the same time, Sony is rumored to be preparing yet another revision of the Playstation 5 Slim, with less storage space. The console is also said to weigh less than its predecessor, further underscoring Sony's ambition to save money on every possible detail.

So, do you prefer your Playstation with or without a disc drive?