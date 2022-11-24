PlayStation 6 isn't coming any time soon

HQ

A document relating to Microsoft's ongoing buyout of Activision Blizzard has inadvertently revealed an insight into Sony's business timeline.

Detailed extensively were fears that Microsoft could pull the Call of Duty franchise from PlayStation platforms, and how this would affect Sony's ability to compete with the company. The document stated that Sony fears its next generation platform could be left weakened and unable to compete as it would have lost access to Call of Duty and other Activision titles by the planned release date.

As stated by Sony within the same report, they predict the franchise will be inaccessible by 2027. This means the next generation of PlayStation should be coming 2027 or later, giving the PlayStation 5 quite an extensive lifespan.

It is worth noting that Xbox head Phil Spencer has repeatedly reaffirmed a commitment to keeping Call of Duty natively on PlayStation, but as of yet no actual deal has been reached.

Thanks, Eurogamer.