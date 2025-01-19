PlayStation 6 is rumoured to launch in 2027 - SOC design already completed

HQ

According to rumours, the design of the upcoming system-on-chip (SoC) for the PlayStation 6 has already been finalised, with production of the chip slated to begin later this year. Historically, Sony has launched its consoles roughly two years after the initial SoC design is completed, suggesting that the PlayStation 6 might hit store shelves by 2027.

Details remain sparse, but the console is rumoured to feature AMD's upcoming RDNA 6 GPU architecture paired with Zen 6 CPU cores. This combination could potentially make the PlayStation 6 the most powerful console of the next generation. The Zen 6 cores are expected to bring several advancements, including significantly increased processor bandwidth.

Does it feel too early to start thinking about the PlayStation 6, or are you already excited?