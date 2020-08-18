PlayStation 5's launch line-up shrinks with Deathloop delay

You're watching Advertisements

We're now past the mid-August mark, which means that many publishers and developers are realising that their games won't make their planned autumn launches. Now it's Arkane Lyon's turn to admit that Covid-19 has made a significant impact on their existing plans.

The French studio has announced that Deathloop won't make the PlayStation 5 launch as originally planned because working from home obviously has slowed down development. This has forced the developers to delay the game to the second quarter of 2021, so we'll have to wait until April at the earliest to see if an assassin's take on Groundhog Day is as fun as it sounds on PC and PS5.