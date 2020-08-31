PlayStation 5 won't be backwards compatible with PS, PS2, or PS3

You're watching Advertisements

Mark Cerny made it clear that PlayStation 5 will be able to play the large majority of PlayStation 4 games when he had his GDC talk earlier this year, but never said anything about the older consoles. That hasn't stopped many from still believing, or at least hoping, that the upcoming console will be support PlayStation, PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 games. Well, it seems like Ubisoft just crushed those hopes.

The French company recently updated its support page to include an answer to the question: "How does upgrading from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 work?" and a bit more to say the least:

"As part of their next-gen upgrade process, PlayStation offer a number of features designed to help you move from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5.

PlayStation 4 players will be able to join multiplayer games with PlayStation 5 players.

Backwards compatibility will be available for supported PlayStation 4 titles, but will not be possible for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, or PlayStation games."

That last part is surely the most noteworthy for millions of players around the world, as it makes it absolutely clear that the PlayStation 5 won't be backwards compatible with PS, PS2 and PS3 games. Now we'll just have to hope that PlayStation Now will compensate for that in some ways.

