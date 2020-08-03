Cookies

PlayStation 5 will support pretty much all PS4 accessories

Sony reiterates that you shouldn't sell your DualShock 4s, PlayStation VR headset, camera, or Platinum/Gold headsets when buying the upcoming console.

Sony has yet to talk much about how we'll get to play older games on the PlayStation 5, but now they've at least reiterated just how many PlayStation 4 accessories the upcoming console will support.

Isabelle Tomatis has specified that the PlayStation 5 will support the following PS4 accessories:


  • The DualShock 4 and other PlayStation officially licensed third-party controllers

  • Officially licensed specialty simulator peripherals like racing wheels and flight sticks

  • The Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect via USB port or audio jacks

  • The PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller

She also specifies that the DualShock 4 can only be used to play PS4 games and that those who own a PlayStation Camera will get an adaptor at no additional cost to make it usable on the PS5. We'll learn more about how the latter will work at a later date.

