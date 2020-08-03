PlayStation 5 will support pretty much all PS4 accessories

You're watching Advertisements

Sony has yet to talk much about how we'll get to play older games on the PlayStation 5, but now they've at least reiterated just how many PlayStation 4 accessories the upcoming console will support.

Isabelle Tomatis has specified that the PlayStation 5 will support the following PS4 accessories:



The DualShock 4 and other PlayStation officially licensed third-party controllers

Officially licensed specialty simulator peripherals like racing wheels and flight sticks

The Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect via USB port or audio jacks

The PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller



She also specifies that the DualShock 4 can only be used to play PS4 games and that those who own a PlayStation Camera will get an adaptor at no additional cost to make it usable on the PS5. We'll learn more about how the latter will work at a later date.