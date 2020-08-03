PlayStation 5 will support pretty much all PS4 accessories

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
Follow us
Sony has yet to talk much about how we'll get to play older games on the PlayStation 5, but now they've at least reiterated just how many PlayStation 4 accessories the upcoming console will support.
Isabelle Tomatis has specified that the PlayStation 5 will support the following PS4 accessories:
She also specifies that the DualShock 4 can only be used to play PS4 games and that those who own a PlayStation Camera will get an adaptor at no additional cost to make it usable on the PS5. We'll learn more about how the latter will work at a later date.
Loading next content