PlayStation 5 unveiling delayed indefinitely

Sony just feels like the black lives matter uproar isn't the best time to celebrate a new console and next-generation of games.

Last Friday, Sony finally confirmed that the first PlayStation 5-dedicated State of Play would be next Thursday, but that's not the case anymore.

The company has announced that the PlayStation 5 unveiling has been postponed indefinitely because the black lives matter movement is far more important and this isn't the time to celebrate a new console and steal some of the spotlight. A very understandable and wise choice in our opinion, so now we just have even more reasons to hope that the situation improves sooner rather than later.

