PlayStation 5 unveiling confirmed for next week

Sony is finally ready to show us a bunch of next-gen games, and hopefully the console itself.

We've heard rumours of the first PlayStation 5 event happening in early June for several weeks already, and now it's finally confirmed.

Sony has announced that a PlayStation 5-dedicated State of Play stream will start at 10 PM CEST/ 9 PM BST on June 4.

The digital showcase will last for more than an hour and will focus on upcoming games. Still, we've heard that the console has started production, so we wouldn't be surprised if we got to see how it looks as well.

Just don't expect any news about pricing and release date just yet, as Sony has quite a few of these State of Plays planned over the next few weeks and months.

