PlayStation 5 slim confirmed

HQ

It's been over a year since we started hearing credible rumours about Sony launching what you might call a PlayStation 5 slim in 2023, so some of you might have lost faith. That's what makes tonight's announcement even better.

Sony has finally confirmed that both the regular PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will become slimmer starting in November (The United States first before gradually coming globally). They won't be called PS5 Slim or something like that, as these new models will replace the old ones. These new versions will be more than 30% smaller and the weight has been decreased by 18% and 24% respectively.

Not only that. We also have confirmation that those of you buying the new PS5 Digital Edition can get the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive separately for 99.99 GBP/ 119.99 EURO/ 79.99 USD. It won't be something that looks weird when added either, as you'll just replace one of the four panels on the consoles. You can see an image of this at the bottom.

Finally, it's important to reiterate that these consoles won't be any stronger than the originals, because these are mostly cosmetic changes.