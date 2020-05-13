PlayStation 5 shows astounding potential in Unreal Engine 5 demo

You watching Advertisements

Microsoft was deservedly criticised for the lack of real game-play footage in last week's Inside Xbox stream, but two of the reasons why we didn't get to see much is that developers need more time to take real advantage of the upcoming consoles' extra power and that they might not have the right tools for the job yet. But what happens when they do? Today's tech demo can give you a taste.

Epic Games hasn't just confirmed that Unreal Engine 5 will be released next year. The company has also released a real-time game-play demo that shows some of the amazing things the engine will be able to do on the PlayStation 5. Words can't do what's shown justice, so just look at those amazing textures, the ultra-realistic animations and physics, the jaw-dropping lighting, the lack of pop-in during the flight towards the end and pretty much every thing else PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be able to do in the video below.