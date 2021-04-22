PlayStation 5 set to have more exclusives than former generations

You're watching Advertisements

Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment's president and CEO, has become known for saying things that lead to headlines that are both good and bad for the company. This time it's good news for those of you who've been lucky enough to get a PlayStation 5 or at least plan to.

Ryan says that they're planning to bring more exclusives to PlayStation 5 than any of the previous consoles when speaking with Nikkei. The large majority of PlayStation Studios and many of the company's partners are working on PS5-exclusives right now, so Astro's Playroom, Demon's Souls, Returnal (which is absolutely amazing so far btw), Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo and Gran Turismo 7 won't be the only games you'll need Sony's latest console to enjoy in the relatively near future.

I know this is irritating to hear for those of you who haven't been able to get a PlayStation 5 yet, but look on the bright side: this means there will be plenty of games waiting for you when the time comes. It's also an open secret that several games that were supposed to be PS5 exclusives will get PS4 versions as well because there aren't as many new consoles around the world as Sony hoped due to the production issues the pandemic has caused, so it's not like PS4 will run out of great games anytime soon.

When do you think Sony will really "pull the plug" on PS4?