PlayStation 5 set a new sales record in the US last month

No PlayStation console have ever sold as much in February as PlayStation 5 did 2023.

This year was still young when Sony declared that their issues with manufacturing PlayStation 5 was finally over, something that has made it a whole lot easier to actually buy the console. Combined with the release of Hogwarts Legacy (which Sony had the marketing rights for) and a discounted God of War: Ragnarök bundle - this led to PlayStation sales in the US on a scale the world has never seen before. Literally.

As revealed by the NPD boss and analyst Mat Piscatella on Twitter, none of Sony's consoles has ever sold as much during February. The last PlayStation record from February was 2005 when PlayStation 2 peaked.

