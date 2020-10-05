PlayStation 5 seems to be a quiet console

You're watching Advertisements

Japanese influencers and select media got the opportunity to try out the PlayStation 5 during the weekend when Sony held an event, and since then, many have shared their impressions. Attendees got to play Astro's Playroom, Balan Wonderworld, and Godfall, however, the most interesting thing on show was, of course, the hardware itself.

Those who played confirmed that the console has really fast loading times, and several people also mentioned how quiet it was, and added that the console doesn't feel warm when you touch it. Media such as <a ref="https://www.4gamer.net/games/990/G999027/20201002016/" target="_blank">4Gamer</a> and Dengeki also talked about the size of the console and noted that it is in fact every bit as huge as you've might have heard.

Unfortunately, we didn't get any confirmation about the rumour that the PlayStation 5 comes with 664 GB SSD space available. However, as the console launches in one month and two weeks, we probably won't have to wait much longer for more information.