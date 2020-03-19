PlayStation 5 seems to be a much quieter console

Yesterday, Sony finally revealed the specs for PlayStation 5. One of the things that didn't get a whole lot of attention during the stream was the fact that it seems to be a whole lot quieter than the PlayStation 4.

Mark Cerny explained the system behind this; basically PlayStation 5 uses a set amount of power that uses a "variable frequency". This means the console won't need to run into an overdrive mode in the same way it did for PlayStation 4 - and we can enjoy a console that doesn't sound like a helicopter taking off.

We still haven't seen PlayStation 5, nor heard it at full tilt in the comfort of our own homes, but judging from the debug sets that have been leaked in photos, it looks like Sony has really taken the ventilation into consideration this time.