PlayStation 5 scams are getting more inventive by the day

Next-gen consoles Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are out, but there are not enough of them. Things are made worse, because so called scalpers are buying even thousands of consoles for themselves, and then selling them for double, triple or even quadruple the price.

This immoral (but not illegal) practice has gathered a lot of attention, and now the scamming tactics are getting more inventive. As Games Radar points out, eBay now has opportunities to buy a picture of a PS5, an empty box of a PS5 and even an opportunity to participate in a fundraiser to get a PS5. The idea is, of course, that eventually some eager customer will make a mistake, and gets disappointed.

eBay has already taken action against these scammers, as told by Eurogamer.

"We condemn these opportunistic sellers who are attempting to mislead other users. We are in the process of removing all listings for photos of PS5s from our marketplace and will be taking appropriate action against the sellers. For any purchase, but especially highly priced or in-demand items, buyers should exercise caution and thoroughly read the listing description."

So... be careful out there. Just relax, go through your last-gen backlog of games, and wait for the supply to catch with the demand. You can eventually buy yourself a PS5 with a reasonable price.