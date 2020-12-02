LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | HyperX League CS:GO 2v2 Final
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

PlayStation 5 scams are getting more inventive by the day

eBay is looking to take "appropriate action" against these types of scammers.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Next-gen consoles Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are out, but there are not enough of them. Things are made worse, because so called scalpers are buying even thousands of consoles for themselves, and then selling them for double, triple or even quadruple the price.

This immoral (but not illegal) practice has gathered a lot of attention, and now the scamming tactics are getting more inventive. As Games Radar points out, eBay now has opportunities to buy a picture of a PS5, an empty box of a PS5 and even an opportunity to participate in a fundraiser to get a PS5. The idea is, of course, that eventually some eager customer will make a mistake, and gets disappointed.

eBay has already taken action against these scammers, as told by Eurogamer.

"We condemn these opportunistic sellers who are attempting to mislead other users. We are in the process of removing all listings for photos of PS5s from our marketplace and will be taking appropriate action against the sellers. For any purchase, but especially highly priced or in-demand items, buyers should exercise caution and thoroughly read the listing description."

So... be careful out there. Just relax, go through your last-gen backlog of games, and wait for the supply to catch with the demand. You can eventually buy yourself a PS5 with a reasonable price.

PlayStation 5 scams are getting more inventive by the day


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy