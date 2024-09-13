PlayStation 5 sales plummet in Japan following recent price hike

HQ

PlayStation has had a rollercoaster of ups and downs over the last couple of weeks. First there was the whole Concord debacle, then came the high of Astro Bot being the highest-rated game of the year so far, followed by the mixed bag of responses to the PS5 Pro, and a price hike of the PS5 in Japan.

Understandably, the latest development for Sony in its price hike hasn't gone down well, and the console managed to sell half of what it did last week in this week's sales. As reported by Famitsu, the console just got 11,800 units. Not a great sign, especially as we're about to see the launch of an even more expensive machine.

Astro Bot didn't make that many waves in Japan, either. The game only sold 12,672 copies at retail. Of course, Japan isn't the only market out there, but one would expect a better reception on Sony's home turf, but it seems it's Nintendo that's proving itself to be effortlessly popular in Japan.