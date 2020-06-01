PlayStation 5 rumoured to be twice the size of the PS4 Pro

You're watching Advertisements

During the weekend, a rumour regarding the PlayStation 5 console unit from a very popular Russian video game magazine made the rounds in social media and bigger forums such as Resetera. It claims that the size of the Playstation 5 is almost twice that of the PlayStation 4 Pro and "very fat", with the shape of a more traditional console. The source also says no leaked design so far has come close to reveal the look of the Playstation 5, which also has a very unique detail that hasn't been leaked yet.

We will also get a software reveal on Thursday, that briefly has been mentioned previously, but if the rumours are correct, the reveal will have a bigger impact than initially expected. Sony will show the PlayStation 5 on Thursday at 9 pm BST, and you will be able to see it here on Gamereactor.