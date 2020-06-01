Cookies

PlayStation 5 rumoured to be twice the size of the PS4 Pro

If rumours are anything to go by, we can expect Sony's upcoming console units to be rather hefty in size.

During the weekend, a rumour regarding the PlayStation 5 console unit from a very popular Russian video game magazine made the rounds in social media and bigger forums such as Resetera. It claims that the size of the Playstation 5 is almost twice that of the PlayStation 4 Pro and "very fat", with the shape of a more traditional console. The source also says no leaked design so far has come close to reveal the look of the Playstation 5, which also has a very unique detail that hasn't been leaked yet.

We will also get a software reveal on Thursday, that briefly has been mentioned previously, but if the rumours are correct, the reveal will have a bigger impact than initially expected. Sony will show the PlayStation 5 on Thursday at 9 pm BST, and you will be able to see it here on Gamereactor.

