PlayStation 5 reveal now set for Thursday

Speculations have been rampant after Sony decided to delay the highly-anticipated PlayStation 5 last week. When were we going to get the hour-long State of Play dedicated to next-generation games now? Now we seemingly have the answer.

A Twitch add, which you can see a screenshot of below, claims that the PlayStation 5-dedicated State of Play is now set to start at 10 PM CEST/9 PM BST on Thursday June 11, and we're willing to bet that the only mistake here is posting it earlier than planned. Still, we've reached out to Sony for an official comment, so stay tuned.