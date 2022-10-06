PlayStation 5 receives new update

Dansk
Those of you who started PlayStation 5 yesterday for some gaming was met with a new console update numbered 22.02-06.00.01. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem to do anything noticeable and the official description is the old classic: "This system software update improves system performance."
As PlayStation 5 recently was reported jailbroken, it could be related to this, but that's purely speculation on our behalf.