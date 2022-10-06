Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

PlayStation 5 receives new update

Unfortunately it doesn't add any cool features.

Those of you who started PlayStation 5 yesterday for some gaming was met with a new console update numbered 22.02-06.00.01. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem to do anything noticeable and the official description is the old classic: "This system software update improves system performance."

As PlayStation 5 recently was reported jailbroken, it could be related to this, but that's purely speculation on our behalf.

